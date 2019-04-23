Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dyche dismisses 'anti-football' accusations

By Opta
Burnley boss Sean Dyche
Burnley boss Sean Dyche

London, April 23: Burnley boss Sean Dyche dismissed suggestions his team was "anti-football" after earning a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Monday (April 22).

Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Barnes scored either side of goals from N'Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain for Chelsea during an entertaining first half at Stamford Bridge.

Burnley held on for a point in their fight for Premier League survival before Chelsea defender David Luiz accused them of being "anti-football".

But Dyche rubbished Luiz's suggestions, saying his team had already proven otherwise this season.

"Well, for a £58 million wage bill, making the most of the players to find a way to get 40 points in the Premier League, I'm pretty pleased to be fair," he said in a news conference.

"Twenty eight points from 16 games: you can't do that with anti-football. You have to play some football to get that many points.

"We're in a super strong position, but you work on facts. We know it's a big marker – 40 points – but we have to see it through."

The result moved Burnley nine points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play, while it hurt Chelsea's top-four chances.

Dyche was unfazed by his opponents' view of his side, praising Burnley for finding a way to get results.

"They can have whatever opinion they want. Everyone is allowed an opinion," he said.

"If we could afford the players they have, I'd love – all managers – to play 600-pass football and win all the time, but it's simply not that easy. You have to do what you do to win and be successful.

"Look at the amount of players we've developed, the diligence of the group, where the players have come from to play in the Premier League... You have to enjoy the moment, and we certainly enjoyed the moment."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CHE 2 - 2 BRN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue