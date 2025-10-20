Arteta Confident Arsenal Can Go All The Way This Season Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

PSG Aims For Early Points In Champions League, Emphasises Luis Enrique Ahead Of Bayer Leverkusen Clash

Paris Saint-Germain's main aim in this season's Champions League is to secure as many points as possible during the league phase, according to Luis Enrique. PSG will face Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena on Tuesday, aiming for their third consecutive win in Europe's top competition. A victory would match their longest winning streak in the Champions League, a record set between September and December 1994.

Their campaign began strongly with a win over Atalanta on Matchday 1, followed by a comeback victory against last year's semi-finalists Barcelona, securing a 2-1 win away from home. Despite this strong start, Enrique remains cautious due to last season's close call when PSG nearly exited the competition early. After an initial win against Girona, they lost three of their next four matches and needed three straight victories to secure a play-off spot.

PSG is one of six teams, alongside Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Arsenal, and Qarabag, maintaining a perfect record heading into the third round of league phase matches. Their recent triumph over Barcelona was hard-fought, with Goncalo Ramos scoring a decisive goal in the 90th minute at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. This victory was notable given several key players were absent due to injuries.

The starting lineup for that match was notably young, averaging just 23 years and 98 days old—the second-youngest ever fielded by reigning Champions League champions. Luis Enrique believes that his young squad should draw confidence from this achievement as they prepare to face Leverkusen. "Of course, confidence is the word. Especially for the young players. They showed they have quality," he stated.

For the upcoming match against Leverkusen, PSG will have Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele back in action. Desire Doue, Marquinhos, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are also included in the travelling squad. "You think a lot about the Ballon d'Or, but it's mostly about Dembele. He's the same player," Enrique commented on Dembele's return.

Enrique emphasised the importance of having these players available: "We're very happy to have him [Dembele], like Marquinhos. And Desire Doue." He added that assessing how these players feel during training will be crucial ahead of Tuesday's game.

Despite their strong start this season being different and challenging compared to previous ones, PSG has shown resilience and fighting spirit in overcoming unusual difficulties. "This start to the season has been very different, very difficult," Enrique noted. The team is focused on earning points quickly and is determined to continue winning.

The upcoming match against Leverkusen presents an important test for both teams as PSG aims to maintain its perfect record in the league phase. "Tuesday will be a good test for both teams," said Enrique. He acknowledged that while they are pleased with their previous wins, each game presents new challenges.