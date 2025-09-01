KCL 2025: Why has Sijomon Joseph quit Thrissur Titans captaincy? Who will be the next Captain?

Football East Bengal and Dimitrios Diamantakos Part Ways by Mutual Consent Published: Monday, September 1, 2025

East Bengal FC confirmed on Monday that they have parted ways with Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos by mutual agreement, bringing an end to his stint in Kolkata just over a year after he joined the club.

The decision comes barely two weeks after Diamantakos delivered his most memorable performance in East Bengal colours, netting a brace in the high-voltage Durand Cup quarterfinal against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. His goals sealed a famous derby victory and propelled the Red and Gold Brigade into the semifinals.

However, that match ultimately proved to be his last significant contribution, as East Bengal later crashed out against Diamond Harbour FC.

Diamantakos had arrived at the club in June 2024 on a two-year deal from Kerala Blasters FC, where he enjoyed a prolific run across two Indian Super League seasons. At East Bengal, he registered 12 goals and four assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. His tally included four goals in the AFC Challenge League, another four in the ISL, and a crucial strike in the Durand Cup.

"Dimitrios Diamantakos and East Bengal FC have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We would like to thank Dimi 🇬🇷 for his services during his stint with the club," East Bengal said in an official statement.

The Greek forward's addition to the squad had raised expectations, particularly given his scoring pedigree in Indian football. Although he enjoyed flashes of form, including the derby heroics, consistency eluded both him and the team across a long season.

On the international front, Diamantakos has previously turned out for Greece's senior national side and was part of the squad that finished runners-up at the 2012 UEFA European U-19 Championship.

For East Bengal supporters, his brace in the Durand Cup derby will remain the defining highlight of his time in red and gold. But with his departure, the club will now look ahead to rebuilding their attacking line, while Diamantakos begins the search for his next destination.