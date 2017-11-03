East Bengal winger set to be sidelined for the rest of the season ahead of I-League

Kolkata, Nov 2: Kolkata giants East Bengal suffered a huge blow ahead of their I-League campaign as attacking midfielder Nikhil Poojari has been reportedly ruled out of the entire season after he suffered a ligament damage.
The 22-year-old Maharashtra midfielder suffered the injury during East Bengal's first pre-season friendly against Bengaluru FC and now has to go under the knife which will mostly out him for the rest of the season.
The youngster who can play on both wings was an integral part of East Bengal team for the last two years where he helped his team to win two back to back CFL titles and the injury news will surely be a big blow to Khalid Jamil's I-League preparation.
East Bengal scheduled pre-season friendlies ahead of their I-league campaign from which they have already played two.
In the first friendly against BFC, the Kolkata based side lost 3-1 to Albert Roca's team.
BFC winger Udanta Singh scored two goals, while Miku added the third goal in the match whereas, for East Bengal, Trinidad & Tobago striker Willis Plaza scored the only goal for his team.
In the second match on last Monday, the Kolkata League winner also suffered a defeat against Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Pune City at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune as they lost 2-1.
Emiliano Alfaro and Jonatan Lucca scored two quick goals for Pune City whereas attacking midfielder Mahmoud Al Amna scored the only goal for EB from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.
The team will now play against FC Goa on Friday and will play the last friendly on November 10 against Jamshedpur FC to complete their pre-season preparation.
Meanwhile, in another news, a new feather adds into East Bengal's crown as football's governing body FIFA have recently shot a documentary on the nearly century-old Kolkata football club which will be featured on the FIFA weekly television show.
The documentary will show the upbringing and passion of Indian and Kolkata football and its growing passion across the world.
The video will also highlight all the players from the 'East Bengal Football School of Excellence' and it is the second time that FIFA made a documentary on an Indian club after previously making something similar on Shillong Lajong, four years back.