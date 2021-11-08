Football
Eddie Howe named Newcastle United coach

By
Eddie Howe will take over at St James Park.
Eddie Howe will take over at St James Park on November 20.

Bengaluru, November 8: Premier League club Newcastle United, who were recently taken over by a consortium headed by Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman have named Eddie Howe as their new manager on a contract that runs till the summer of 2024.

The 43-year-old arrives at Magpies having left AFC Bournemouth last summer and he replaces Steve Bruce, who left Newcastle by mutual consent following the club's Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.

The takeover saw Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose chairman is the kingdom's crown prince, take an 80 per cent stake in the club, ending retail tycoon Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership.

"We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club's new head coach. Welcome to Newcastle United, Eddie!," the club tweeted from their official handle.

Howe was in the stands to see the Magpies' winless start extended to 11 Premier League matches at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Isaac Hayden rescued a point for Newcastle in a 1-1 draw, enough to lift the visitors off the foot of the table.

PL RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

Norwich City's earlier win over Brentford had seen Newcastle briefly replace them at the bottom of the pile.

Howe's first game in charge after the international break, will see Newcastle host Brentford at St James' Park on November 20.

A takeover by the Saudi consortium, was seen a big boost to their sagging fortunes.

Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben brothers' RB Sports & Media each took on 10 per cent.

Ashley, an unpopular figure with Newcastle's fanbase, has long been trying to sell the club and finally secured a suitable deal, reported to be worth £305million, in 2020.

