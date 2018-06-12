Football

Martinez plays down Hazard injury fears after Belgium friendly

Posted By:
Belgium winger Eden Hazard limped off in the 70th minute of his sides final fixture before the World Cup
Belgium winger Eden Hazard limped off in the 70th minute of his side's final fixture before the World Cup

Brussels, June 12: Roberto Martinez revealed Eden Hazard was substituted in Belgium's 4-1 friendly win over Costa Rica after suffering a kick on the leg.

The Chelsea playmaker limped off in the 70th minute of his side's final fixture before the World Cup, raising fears over his health ahead of the tournament in Russia.

However, speaking after the victory in Brussels, national coach Martinez allayed any concerns over Hazard, insisting he was withdrawn after taking a knock.

Is Hazard's World Cup over before it's started? Belgian limps off injured

"Eden is okay: he got a kick on his leg, no more than that", the Spaniard told the media.

"You do not have to worry.

"I enjoyed his performance. He looks fresh, fit and sharp. Excellent."

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up another as Belgium extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games.

They forced to come from a goal down on home soil, though, as Costa Rica opened the scoring with a left-footed volley from Bryan Ruiz.

Dries Mertens drew his side level before Lukaku bagged a brace, with the Manchester United striker then setting up substitute Michy Batshuayi to score the fourth.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Scotland won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue