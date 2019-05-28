Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hazard determined to bow out with Europa League triumph

By Opta
Eden Hazard is widely expected to move to La Liga giants Real Madrid
Eden Hazard is widely expected to move to La Liga giants Real Madrid

London, May 28: Eden Hazard is determined to end his Chelsea career by guiding the Blues to Europa League glory against Arsenal on Wednesday (May 29).

The Belgium international is widely expected to move to La Liga giants Real Madrid during the close season in a deal that could be worth €130million.

Hazard, who earlier this month confirmed he had decided his future and informed the club, could therefore make his final appearance for Maurizio Sarri's side against Arsenal in Baku.

And the 28-year-old has every intention of bowing out in style, telling reporters: "When you play a final it does not matter whether it is the Champions League, Europa League or EFL Cup; you just want to win.

"It is a European competition so for me, for the club, for the manager, for the fans, it is something important.

"If it is my last game, I hope to bring the trophy. My first trophy at Chelsea was the Europa League, so it would be a nice last trophy.

"The way that we are playing, we have improved in the past two months and, even though we've had some injuries and bad news, we are strong mentally.

"If we go to Baku with a strong approach to the game we can do something good there."

Hazard would not be drawn on whether a move to Madrid is close, stating he would only talk about his future once a deal is struck.

"At the moment, nothing has happened, so I can't say anything," he explained. "It's in the hands of the clubs, but I can put it aside. I have done it during a full season right now, and I have played reasonably well.

"So, I stay in that mode; just thinking about football. After the final, we will see what happens."

Asked if he would ever play for another English club, Hazard – who arrived from Lille in 2012 – responded emphatically: "No chance, no chance. I am a Blue! It means a lot to me. I cannot play for another club in this country."

More EDEN HAZARD News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 1 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue