They're wrong - Hazard responds to Real Madrid chants

By Opta
Chelsea star Eden Hazard
London, April 9: Eden Hazard insisted his focus is solely on Chelsea and brushed off a chant about him joining Real Madrid from West Ham fans.

Star attacker Hazard shone brightly when the teams met at Stamford Bridge on Monday (April 8) as a superb solo effort in the first half and clinical 90th-minute finish inspired the Blues to a valuable 2-0 Premier League victory.

The 28-year-old entered the match amid fresh speculation of an impending approach from Madrid, who have been routinely linked since last year's World Cup.

The Belgium international has never hidden his interest in a switch to the European champions but had a clear message for the Hammers fans who sang "he's off to Madrid".

"They're wrong," Hazard told Sky Sports.

"Now I'm just focused on Chelsea until the end of season. I want to finish in the top four and do well in the Europa League, and then we'll see."

Chelsea have now won three matches in succession, a run which has lifted them to third in the Premier League.

Hazard set the latest victory in motion in supreme style in the 24th minute, slicing through West Ham's defence as he slalomed into the box and dispatched the opening goal.

"It was something special," he said.

"I took the ball and when I can go forward I try to go forward. Then when I'm in the box it's hard for the defender to make a challenge because if he touches me it could be a penalty.

"It was a good goal, to be fair.

"I think we played well. The game was not easy because West Ham are a great team. They created a few problems for us.

"But we did everything. We created a lot and scored two great goals."

Full Time: CHE 2 - 0 WHU
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
