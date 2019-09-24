Football
Hazard backs Real Madrid to have 'great season' despite tough start

By Dejan Kalinic
Eden Hazard

Madrid, September 24: Eden Hazard believes Real Madrid "can dream of a great season" despite an indifferent start to the campaign.

Madrid have won three of their opening six competitive games of the season, including a much-needed 1-0 victory over Sevilla on Sunday (September 22) that eased the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane.

With three wins from five in La Liga, Madrid are level with leaders Athletic Bilbao on 11 points.

Hazard, who has made just two league appearances this season after a thigh injury, said there was always pressure to deliver at Madrid and the playmaker is confident of success.

"When you play for Real Madrid you have to win every game, that's how it is, that's why it's the best club in the world, because you always have that pressure," he said on Monday (September 23) after being named in the FIFA World XI.

"But we have a quality team. It was difficult but we won at Sevilla, a stadium where it is never easy.

"In the Champions League too, it's still important even if we lost our first game against Paris, but we can dream of a great season with the team we have."

Madrid host Osasuna on Wednesday (September 25) before a derby clash against Atletico three days later.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
