Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Dzeko: Premier League return? You never know

By
Roma star Edin Dzeko
Roma star Edin Dzeko

London, October 15: Edin Dzeko is "happy" at Roma, though the former Manchester City striker could be open to a Premier League return.

Roma star Dzeko was close to moving back to England in January but his transfer to Chelsea did not materialise after winning two league titles with City in 2012 and 2014.

The 32-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international is settled in Rome as time runs out for him to return to the Premier League.

"Regarding the Premier League, maybe it's too late," he told Sky Sports News. "You never know.

"I had four and a half great years there, and had fun every minute of every game. I love the Premier League and England, so we'll see. At the moment I'm happy in Rome."

Dzeko has scored twice in Serie A this season, while the veteran netted a hat-trick in Roma's Champions League rout of Viktoria Plzen on matchday two.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 5:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue