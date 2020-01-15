Football
Cavani to sit out Monaco v PSG amid Atletico rumours

By Dom Farrell
Edinson Cavani

Paris, January 15: Edinson Cavani has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for Wednesday's Ligue 1 visit to Monaco.

Cavani will miss out due to a groin complaint but his absence comes amid reports Atletico Madrid are stepping up efforts to sign the Uruguay striker.

The 32-year-old is PSG's all-time record goalscorer but has fallen behind Mauro Icardi in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes this season.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes will also miss the rescheduled match due to an ankle problem.

Cavani and Paredes both appeared as late substitutes when PSG shared a thrilling 3-3 draw with Monaco in Paris on Sunday.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 1:30 [IST]
