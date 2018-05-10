Edinson Cavani squashes transfer rumours

Bengaluru, May 10: Paris Saint-German forward Edinson Cavani has squashed all the rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea or Atletico Madrid as the Uruguay international claimed his future lies in Paris. Cavani joined PSG from Napoli in 2013 and since then has been one of the key players of the Ligue 1 side.
The striker at first used to be deployed in the wings by managers as he had to play as an understudy to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, since the big Swedish's exit, the 31-year-old has been a mainstay in the squad and even recently became the club's all-time leading scorer.
But some of the recent rumours suggested the player now could move away from the French capital to seek new challenges, and Chelsea and Atletico both have enquired about the striker.
Atletico's star forward Antoine Griezmann could leave the side in the Summer with Barcelona edging closer to a deal for the attacker which now has left Simeone looking for an experienced face.
On the other hand, Chelsea have faced goal scoring issue in the whole season as new signing Alvaro Morata failed to live up his potential. The Spaniard has scored 14 goals in all competition which is low for a first choice striker.
Although the Premier League side's striking issue has somehow succeeded after their January signing of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, it is believed that the defending EPL winners still want to land a proven forward and thus made an enquiry about Cavani.
However, the Uruguayan attacker now has made his intention very clear and following PSG's 2-0 win over third division side Les Herbiers in Coupe de France final, he played down all such rumours.
"My future is here, of course," Cavani told reporters after winning his third domestic trophy with PSG this season. "I think that it has been a good season and intense.
"We must enjoy moments like these. I am pleased for the supporters and to be here. Four consecutive Coupe de France wins represents a lot of history for PSG. We are here to win and win titles for the club.
"I would like to thank Unai. I know that he gave everything for PSG each day. He is leaving but he should be congratulated because we can be sure that he gave the maximum for the club."
Cavani has a contract with the Les Parisians till 2020. He has scored 40 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 matches this season.
