Cavani urges Man Utd to avoid arrogance in title race

London, January 20: Edinson Cavani has urged Manchester United to not let arrogance creep into their game as they look to mount their first title challenge since Alex Ferguson's departure.
United retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with Sunday's 0-0 draw at Liverpool, with this the furthest into the season that they have been at the summit since winning the title in 2012-13.
Leicester City's win over Chelsea on Tuesday momentarily put the Foxes in first place, but United know they will go straight back above them with a victory at struggling Fulham on Wednesday.
United are on a remarkable run away from home in the Premier League – avoiding defeat on Wednesday will see them equal a club-record 17 games unbeaten on the road in the top flight, equalling the feat achieved by Ferguson's treble-winning side in 1998-99.
But while the odds will be stacked against Fulham, who are 18th in the table, Cavani had a few words of caution for United ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage.
"I believe that one of the most important things that we need to be aware of whenever we go into any game is that we are Manchester United, and, irrespective of whether we are top of the league or in any other position, every other team that plays against Manchester United tries to do their absolute best to try to beat them," he told United Review.
"It was also a similar situation for me when I was at PSG. Teams try to do the impossible to get a victory against one of the most legendary and best teams in the world. So ensuring we are focused and concentrated on this should give us the energy to want to fight for this badge and be top of the league, fighting to stay right where we are.
"For all that, we need to be ready and mentally prepared to compete. Like I always say, the important thing isn't just winning a couple of games, it's having that consistency of always competing; competing in every game and for every ball, and concentrating to the absolute maximum for every situation that comes up in the game. And that's what, in the end, allows you to achieve your ultimate goal.
"Fulham will know very well that they have Manchester United coming up next, and they'll be going all out to try to beat us, like they have done in the past and just like what we've seen with other teams like Burnley, who always give their utmost.
"So we need to be aware that it's going to be a tough game and that we have to be 100 per cent focused in order to take care of all the details so we can try to win the game in order to [return to the top of the table]."