Football Edson Alvarez Joins Fenerbahce On Loan From West Ham For 2025-26 Season Edson Alvarez has officially moved to Fenerbahce on loan from West Ham for the upcoming season. The midfielder is eager to impress under Jose Mourinho and connect with passionate fans. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Edson Alvarez has joined Fenerbahce on loan from West Ham for the 2025-26 season. The Turkish club can make the transfer permanent next summer. Alvarez, 27, moved to West Ham before the 2023-24 season and played 73 matches, scoring twice and assisting three times. His performances have been notable during his time with the Hammers.

The midfielder had a successful summer with Mexico's national team, earning the Player of the Tournament award at the Gold Cup. He scored two goals in six matches, including a decisive goal against the United States in the final. This achievement highlighted his skills on an international stage.

Alvarez expressed his excitement about joining Fenerbahce and working under coach Jose Mourinho. "First of all, thank you. The interest from both the club and the fans over the past few days has been incredible," Alvarez stated on the club's website. His enthusiasm is evident as he looks forward to starting this new chapter in Turkey.

The former Ajax player was impressed by Fenerbahce's stature upon arrival. "I knew Fenerbahce was a huge club before coming here, but from the first moment I arrived, I saw that Fenerbahce is much bigger than I thought," he said. His eagerness to integrate into the team and connect with fans is clear.

Alvarez is eager to train with his new teammates and play in front of Fenerbahce supporters. "I want to train with my team as soon as possible, meet our fans in our stadium, and play in front of them," he shared. He appreciates their passion and compares them to Mexican fans.

"I've heard a lot of good things about Fenerbahce fans. I compare them to Mexicans. They're very passionate and give everything for their team," Alvarez noted. He aims to showcase his abilities on the field and contribute fully to his new club.

This move marks an exciting opportunity for Alvarez as he embarks on a new journey in Turkey while aiming to make a significant impact at Fenerbahce during his loan spell.