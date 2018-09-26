Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

EFL Cup: Lampard dumps out Mourinho, Burnley lose at Burton Albion

By
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho under pressure after third defeat of the season
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho under pressure after third defeat of the season

London, September 26: Frank Lampard knocked old boss Jose Mourinho out of the EFL Cup as Derby County beat Manchester United on penalties, while Burton Albion triumphed against Burnley.

Marouane Fellaini's late equaliser took Tuesday's tie to a shootout following a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, with Scott Carson saving Phil Jones' poor penalty to complete a dramatic 8-7 success for the Championship side.

Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott had earlier struck for the Rams as Lampard enjoyed a memorable reunion with Mourinho, his manager at Chelsea.

United's rivals Manchester City made short work of League One side Oxford United as the holders progressed to the fourth round thanks to a 3-0 win.

Phil Foden helped to create goals for Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez before scoring his first goal for the club to wrap up a star performance.

Along with United's exit, the other big shock of the day came at Burton, where Burnley's awful cup competitions record under Sean Dyche continued with a 2-1 loss.

Kevin Long's header gave the Premier League team the lead, but League One Burton hit back through Liam Boyce, who then set up Jamie Allen for a late winner.

Penalties were needed in the all-Premier League tie at Molineux, with Danny Ward saving three spot-kicks after a goalless draw to book Leicester City a fourth-round berth at the expense of Wolves.

Callum Wilson scored a 94th-minute winner to secure a 3-2 home victory for Bournemouth against Blackburn Rovers, while Andros Townsend struck twice as Crystal Palace won 3-0 at West Brom.

Jordan Rhodes' hat-trick booked Norwich City's progression with a 4-3 thriller at Wycombe Wanderers, with 15-year-old Harvey Elliott making his Fulham debut in their 3-1 win at Millwall.

Middlesbrough scored all four of their penalties to edge through in a shootout after drawing 2-2 with Preston North End, while Blackpool are in the last 16 after a 2-0 home win against 10-man QPR.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue