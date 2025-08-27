Football Ekitike Excluded From France Squad As Deschamps Selects Akliouche For World Cup Qualifiers Hugo Ekitike has been omitted from the France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Didier Deschamps has instead called up Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, who has impressed this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Hugo Ekitike, despite his impressive start at Liverpool, has not been selected for France's upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Didier Deschamps has instead opted to give Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche his first call-up. Ekitike, who transferred from Eintracht Frankfurt, has scored three goals in three matches this season. His previous performance with five goals in five under-21 caps had many expecting his senior debut.

Kylian Mbappe is set to lead the French team as they prepare to face Ukraine in Poland on September 5. Following this match, they will host Iceland in Paris four days later. Deschamps' squad includes notable players like Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Aurelien Tchouameni. However, Benjamin Pavard and Randal Kolo Muani are not part of the current selection.

Deschamps' decision to include Akliouche comes after the player's impressive performances with Monaco. This move highlights the coach's willingness to bring fresh talent into the national team setup. Meanwhile, Ekitike's omission might be surprising given his recent form at Liverpool.

Ekitike's exclusion from the squad is notable as he was anticipated to make his senior international debut soon. His early success at Liverpool seemed to position him well for a call-up. However, Deschamps' choice reflects a different strategy for the upcoming qualifiers.

The French team is gearing up for their World Cup qualifying campaign with a mix of experienced players and new faces. The inclusion of Akliouche signals a potential shift towards integrating younger talents into the squad. This approach could provide fresh dynamics as France aims for success in their qualifying matches.