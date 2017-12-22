El Clasico: Barcelona set for Real showdown

Terrassa (Barcelona), December 22: The two titans of Spanish football are set for a Saturday (December 23) afternoon showdown in one of the world's most iconic sporting rivalries as in-form Barcelona face champions Real in the El Clasico at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu.
It may be a must-win Clasico for Zinedine Zidane's Real side if they wish to keep the La Liga title race alive.
Since losing to Real in the Supercopa de Espana at the start of the campaign, the Catalans have stealed a march over their rivals and sit 11 points clear of them in the Spanish top flight - albeit having played a game extra.
If Ernesto Valverde's side were to win on Saturday it would give them a huge lead over the Galacticos, setting up a potential two-horse title race between Barcelona and another Madrid side Atletico, who are currently six points adrift in second.
However, the visit to the Bernabeu has always been the most challenging test for Barcelona in every season.
Real have come out on top in 72 of their 174 La Liga meetings with Barca and have a greater trophy collection than the Catalan outfit, though trail Ernesto Valverde's side in the table this term.
|Competition
|Games Played
|Madrid wins
|Barca wins
|Draws
|La Liga
|174
|72
|69
|33
|Copa del Rey
|33
|12
|14
|7
|Champions League
|8
|3
|2
|3
|Other competitions*
|20
|8
|6
|6
|Total
|235
|95
|91
|49
Since Barca made Pep Guardiola their coach in the summer of 2008, though, the tide has been turning.
In La Liga, Barca have won 11 of the Clasicos played since Guardiola's appointment, drawing three and losing four.
The tie will also see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo square up once again in what has now become a sub plot of the Clasico.
The Argentinian will be hoping for a repeat of last season, when he scored a memorable stoppage time winner - his 500th in Barcelona colours - to send the Catalans to the top of La Liga.
Messi has scored 16 times in 22 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, boasting a total of 24 goals in 36 matches in all competitions.
|Player
|Clasicos won
|Goals
|Assists
|Lionel Messi
|16
|24
|13
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|8
|17
|1
Ronaldo is seven goals behind Messi in Clasico appearances with 17, but it is worth noting that the reigning Ballon d'Or winner has featured in eight fewer games than his rival.
If you have Messi and you keep it tight at the other end, you have a chance. That is what Ernesto Valverde has done. "
I think now it's really hard to attack Barca." Ivan Rakitic told Sky Sports.
Valverde has them organised - no team in La Liga has conceded fewer from set-pieces - and the performances of the goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen have helped as well.
But it's not just Ter Stegen's form. Barcelona have depth now with seasoned campaigners Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets manning the midfield. The signing of Paulinho was questioned but he has scored six goals and provided two assists already.
Of late, Luis Suarez too has found his rhythm which is encouraging but what is discouraging factor for Barca is that Rolando, known for his pyrotechnics in the big matches, too hit the top form last week, having netted Real's winner in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Holders Real were fancied to retain the La Liga title, particularly having beaten Barcelona home and away in the Super Cup. But it did not take long for weaknesses to emerge -- failing to win any of their first three home games, the worst start at the Bernabeu in over 20 years.
With his side struggling to find the top form, this is a tricky time for Zidane, though, the Frenchman for the first time this season have the luxury of a full squad at his disposal; where in Barca will sorely miss the services of defender Samuel Umtiti and striker Ousmane Dembele.
Overall Real's cupbaord is enriched with 81 trophies, three more than their archrivals.
|Competition
|Real Madrid
|Barcelona
|La Liga
|33
|24
|Copa del Rey
|19
|29
|Supercopa de Espana
|10
|12
|Champions League
|12
|5
|UEFA Super Cup
|4
|5
|Club World Cup
|3
|3
|Total
|81
|78
Over 90 minutes, the reigning world and European champions have shown twice already this season that they can be more than a match for Barca.
But for that, we need to see Real at their best.
If that doesn't happen, their chances of catching this Barcelona side will be a gigantic task.
Match starts at 1pm local time (5.30PM IST) and will be shown live on Sony Ten1/Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten2/Ten 2HD.
