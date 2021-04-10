Football
El Clasico goal duels: Karim Benzema vs Lionel Messi

By
Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema
With 18 and 23 goals respectively, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi lead the goal-scoring charts in El Clasico.

Bengaluru, April 10: It is time for -- El Clasico -- which is one of the most eagerly anticipated moments of the season, the match to end all matches, the event that the whole world stops to watch.

It is not just a game between two historic rivals, but also between two teams replete with individual talent and great goalscoring prowess.

If we had to single out two players whose skills and knack of converting chances have stood out in this campaign, these would be Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico Preview: Time in India

These two individuals are at one with the art of goalscoring and having already achieved a place in football's history books they are still smashing records with no signs of letting up.

Everybody is set to enjoy a wonderful clash of goalscoring experts; two stars who will rampage across the pitch and undoubtedly give the opposition goalkeepers a very hard time in what promises to be an unmissable encounter.

Legendary rivalry

Legendary rivalry

Barcelona striker Messi is not just leading the scoring charts for his club, he is also on top of the table in the league, notching up 23 goals in La Liga in 2,303 minutes.

The Rosario-born legend's position in the team is undisputed, having featured in 27 games so far and started all but two of them.

Leading marksman

Leading marksman

As for Real Madrid, they boast Benzema, who is Los Blancos' leading marksman and who sits in fourth place in the race for the Pichichi accolade, with 18 strikes to his name.

He has played a total of 2,203 minutes and has become an essential part of Zinedine Zidane's masterplan, starting all 25 games he has featured in this campaign.

Exceptional individuals

Exceptional individuals

These are two exceptional individuals who leave their mark every time they take to the field, who relentlessly find the back of the net and who are simply undroppable for their clubs.

Yet what they offer as footballers differs substantially from one another, with the Frenchman and Argentinian possessing contrasting skill sets, dribbling techniques and shooting abilities.

El Clasico kick-off time

El Clasico kick-off time

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico kicks off on Saturday (April 10) 8pm local time. For the Indian audience the match will be at on Sunday (Aprill 11), 12.30 am.

The La Liga Facebook page will stream the match live for the Indian audience.

Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
