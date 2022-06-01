ELaLiga Challenge winner to have an unforgettable experience in Spain

Bengaluru, June 1: Spanish League football's top tier -- La Liga -- and India's premium EdTech company by the Hero Group -- Hero Vired -- concluded their first-ever eLaLiga challenge in India, titled the eLaLiga Trophy by Hero Vired.
The tournament, which was held between April 9 and May 25 saw more than 7800 registrations, with Akshat Khandelwal from Jaipur winning the Trophy.
The winner will be travelling to Spain for a money-can't-buy experience including match tickets, VIP stadium tours, exclusive opportunities and more.
It may be recalled that the eLaLiga Trophy by Hero Vired was inaugurated by Spanish football Legend, Luis García at a grand event in New Delhi earlier this year.
The eSports championship was brought to India for the first time as an extension of the partnership between Hero Vired and LaLiga.
It featured amateur players and influencers from various different parts of the country participating in the online tournament, with the semi-finalists and finalists being flown to New Delhi for the finals.
The best participants in the eLaLiga challenge also won the official merchandise.
Commenting
on
the
tournament,
Jose
Antonio
Cachaza,
Managing
Director,
LaLiga
India,
said,
"We
brought
the
eLaLiga
challenge
to
India
recognising
the
increasing
interest
and
talent
our
audiences
have
in
eSports.
The
fan
engagement
for
the
first-ever
eLaLiga
Trophy
by
Hero
Vired
was
beyond
our
expectations
and
we
are
pleased
to
provide
a
memorable
experience
for
the
participants
and
the
winner.
We
hope
to
build
an
even
grander
experience
in
the
upcoming
editions
for
our
fans
through
our partnership with Hero Vired. "
Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired, shared his thought, "Firstly, congratulations to the winners of the firstever eLaLiga Trophy by Hero Vired. We are thrilled to have facilitated this fantastic experience exclusively for our learners. Hero Vired will continue to host sports, eSports and gaming-related learning opportunities through our partnership with LaLiga and our unique program in gaming.
"We believe that lifelong learning is instrumental to success in the age and era, be it on the football field or at the workplace. We are breaking barriers in education to bring world-class, global learning opportunities to Indians everywhere and carving a niche in the EdTech segment. The excitement and response to the tournament have been very encouraging and we hope to continue our efforts in shaping the future of learning in the country."
It is worth recalling that the La Liga had announced Hero Vired as the "Official Knowledge Partner" in 2021 and has been working with the leading EdTech company to create robust learning opportunities for new and potential fans in India.
By bringing the renowned eLaLiga Challenge to India, the partners seek to bolster eSports and gaming-related learning in the country.
eLaLiga, the new competition by EA and LaLiga, is currently held in thirteen countries with two challenges in the United States and China.
The competition further elevates the excitement of eLaLiga EA SPORTS FIFA 22 and FIFA Online 4 tournaments across the world. This format follows the lead of the 20/21 eLaLiga Fan Cup, which attracted 21,000 registered players and generated 3 million impressions on social media, the first step in the internationalization strategy developed by eLaLiga.