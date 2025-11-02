Moises Caicedo Recognised As One Of The Best Defensive Midfielders In The World By Enzo Maresca

Football Emery Remains Confident Aston Villa Will Improve Goal Scoring After Liverpool Loss Unai Emery remains optimistic about Aston Villa's goal-scoring capabilities despite their recent defeat to Liverpool. With only nine goals in ten matches, he emphasises the need for improvement and positivity as they prepare for upcoming fixtures. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 5:22 [IST]

myKhel Team

Aston Villa's manager, Unai Emery, remains optimistic about his team's goal-scoring potential despite their recent 2-0 loss to Liverpool. This defeat ended Villa's winning streak in the Premier League. Liverpool secured victory with goals from Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch. Villa contributed to their own downfall with Emiliano Martinez's poor pass leading to Salah's goal and Pau Torres deflecting Gravenberch's shot into the net.

Villa had opportunities at Anfield, with Morgan Rogers hitting the post early on and Matty Cash nearly scoring from a deflected cross. However, they have managed only nine goals in ten league matches this season, which is unusually low for an Emery-led team in Europe's top leagues. Despite creating just 0.3 expected goals (xG) from ten shots, Emery is confident that his team will soon find their scoring form.

Emery acknowledged the difficulty of dominating at Anfield but noted that his team competed well and created chances. "We competed, and we dominated sometimes," he told BBC Sport. He emphasised the importance of learning from mistakes and staying positive as they prepare for upcoming matches. The next challenge is against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Villa has struggled against Liverpool since their 7-2 victory in October 2020, failing to win in their last ten encounters with the Reds. Martinez's error was Villa's first mistake leading to a goal this season. Despite these setbacks, defender Ezri Konsa remains hopeful about future games.

Konsa highlighted the positives from the match despite lapses in concentration costing them points. "I think we can take some positives from the game," he told TNT Sports. He stressed the need for unity and focus as they move forward, acknowledging that mistakes are part of football.

Villa must work on their structure and regain form to be more clinical in front of goal. Emery believes that continued hard work will eventually lead to more goals. The team aims to recover quickly and improve performance as they face Bournemouth next.

Liverpool ended their four-game losing streak with this win, which was crucial for them. Villa must accept this defeat and focus on improving for future matches while maintaining belief in their abilities.

The team's recent performance has been inconsistent, but there are signs of potential improvement. With dedication and effort, Villa hopes to turn their fortunes around in upcoming fixtures.