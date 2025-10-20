English Edition
Unai Emery Expresses Delight As Morgan Rogers Ends Goal Drought In Aston Villa Victory

Aston Villa's Unai Emery is pleased to see Morgan Rogers end his goal drought during a recent match against Tottenham. The victory highlights the team's strong performance and ongoing unbeaten run.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery shared his satisfaction with Morgan Rogers' recent performance, highlighting the player's persistence. After a 20-match goal drought, Rogers scored in Villa's 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday. This marked a significant return to form for the 23-year-old, who played a crucial role in Villa's comeback with a stunning long-range goal in the 37th minute.

The victory against Tottenham extended Aston Villa's impressive run, as they remain unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and have secured five consecutive wins across all competitions. This streak has been pivotal in boosting team morale and confidence.

Emery Delighted by Rogers' Goal Return

During the post-match conference, Emery praised Rogers for his dedication and hard work. "Always he is doing his task, he is a hard worker," Emery stated. He emphasized that consistent effort leads to quality performances, noting that Rogers consistently supports the team throughout matches.

Rogers' ability to maintain high physical standards during games was also highlighted by Emery. The manager acknowledged that while players sometimes need rest, Rogers' stamina is commendable. His contributions are vital to the team's overall success.

Looking ahead, Aston Villa will face Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday. This match presents another opportunity for the team to continue their strong form and for Rogers to build on his recent success.

Story first published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 14:26 [IST]
