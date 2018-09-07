Football

Emery promotes seven Arsenal youngsters to train with first team

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Kolkata, September 7: New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has promoted seven new faces in the senior Arsenal squad from the academy during the international break.

A number of first team Arsenal players like Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Henrikh Mkhitaryan etc are currently away on international duty for the next two weeks and Emery is now keen to give some of the club’s younger players an opportunity.

Emery has called upon 21-year-old midfielder Gedion Zelalem, who suffered a career-threatening knee injury in March. The midfielder who was labelled as next Cesc Fabregas has had a run with the senior team but his progress was hampered after last season's injury. But Emery is now keen to give him another chance to shine and the midfielder is seen training with the squad.

Another promising name in the list is Emile Smith Rowe. The English midfielder played in all the matches in the pre-season and was impressive all along.

Apart from them, Emery has also called young defenders Tolaji Bola, Julio Pleguezuelo while midfielder Charlie Gilmour, Robbie Burton, and Nathan Tormey are also getting some training minutes with the senior squad.

Emery's tenure as Gunners boss started on a bad note with with back-to-back defeats against defending champions Manchester City and Chelsea. But in the last two games, the Gunners recovered well to register wins.

With the Europa League and Carabao Cup games coming along after the international break, the new young squad will certainly be trying up to catch the attention of the boss as Emery is expected to rotate his squad for these two competitions.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 14:39 [IST]
