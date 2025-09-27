Football Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Reach Their Best Level In Search Of First League Win Unai Emery has urged Aston Villa to elevate their performance as they aim for their first Premier League win against Fulham. Following a Europa League victory, the team seeks to build confidence and improve their league standing. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 23:41 [IST]

Aston Villa are eager to secure their first Premier League victory of the season as they return to Villa Park. Under Unai Emery's guidance, the team recently drew 1-1 with Sunderland, despite having a lead and facing a 10-man squad. However, they achieved a 1-0 win against Bologna in the Europa League, which they hope will boost their league performance.

Fulham are on a high after securing back-to-back wins. They triumphed over Brentford 3-1 in a West London derby and followed up with a narrow 1-0 victory against Cambridge United in the EFL Cup. Marco Silva's squad has only lost once this season, falling to Chelsea in a contentious match. Silva remarked, "It's a massive, massive one for us."

Villa have struggled at the start of this league season, failing to win any of their first five matches. This marks only the fourth time in their history they've faced such a start. Emery is determined to change this trajectory and emphasised the importance of building confidence through consistent performances.

John McGinn was pivotal in Villa's recent European success, scoring the decisive goal against Bologna. His contributions in Europe are notable, but he aims to replicate this form in domestic matches. Meanwhile, Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz has been effective in front of goal, averaging an involvement every 136 minutes.

Villa's recent encounters with Fulham have been favourable, winning seven out of eight Premier League meetings. Their last six consecutive victories over Fulham highlight their dominance. Historically, Fulham have struggled at Villa Park, managing just one win from their last 21 visits.

Statistical Insights and Match Prediction

Aston Villa's attacking statistics have declined this season, with an average of only 2.4 shots on target per game. This is their lowest since records began in 1997-98. Despite this dip, they remain optimistic about improving their league standing with support from fans at home.

The probability for an Aston Villa win stands at 54.5%, while a draw is estimated at 23.4%. Fulham's chances are calculated at 22.1%. As both teams prepare for Sunday’s clash, Villa aim to leverage their home advantage and historical success against Fulham for a much-needed win.

Emery stressed the importance of responsibility among players and coaches alike: "We must be demanding...to try to focus...getting our best level." The upcoming match against Fulham presents an opportunity for Villa to turn around their Premier League fortunes with determination and teamwork.