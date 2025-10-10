PKL 2025: Time Over or Not? Decision Reversal, Confusion! Stopwatch Controversy as Bengal Warriorz edge out Dabang Delhi

Northern Ireland Aims To Test Slovakia And Germany With Experience And Quality In World Cup Qualifiers

Football England Dominates Wales With 3-0 Victory Featuring Bukayo Saka's Stunning Goal In a commanding performance, England defeated Wales 3-0 at Wembley. Goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka highlighted the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

England's swift start against Wales led to a 3-0 victory in their friendly match at Wembley Stadium. Anthony Gordon nearly scored within the first two minutes, but Karl Darlow's quick reflexes denied him. From the subsequent corner, Morgan Rogers scored his first goal for England, assisted by Marc Guehi's clever play to keep the ball in play.

Ollie Watkins increased England's lead in the 11th minute. He capitalised on a defensive error by Wales, firing home from close range after replacing Harry Kane in the lineup. Bukayo Saka added a third goal with a superb shot into the top-left corner, further punishing Wales' poor start.

Before halftime, Elliot Anderson delivered a swift cross that Watkins narrowly missed, hitting the post instead. In the second half, Rogers almost scored again but hit the crossbar under pressure from Joe Rodon. Jordan Pickford made crucial saves to deny David Brooks and Chris Mepham, maintaining England's clean sheet.

Despite not adding more goals after halftime, England controlled the game with 17 shots compared to Wales' 10. Their expected goals (xG) stood at 3.01 against Wales' 0.53, showcasing their attacking dominance throughout the match.

This match marked England's first time scoring three goals within the opening 20 minutes since their game against Yugoslavia in November 1987. Rogers' early goal was England's quickest since Luke Shaw scored against Italy in Euro 2020 final. This performance left Wales facing their largest halftime deficit since October 2018 when they played Spain.

The Three Lions continued pressing forward in the second half but couldn't extend their lead further. Despite this, they maintained control and ensured a comfortable win over their rivals.

England's impressive performance highlighted their attacking prowess and ability to capitalise on early opportunities. The team's fast start set them up for a decisive win against Wales at Wembley Stadium.