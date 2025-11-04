Football England Approaches Ashes Series With Renewed Confidence And Strategic Belief, According To Mark Wood Mark Wood believes England is entering the Ashes series with greater confidence than previous tours. He highlights a strategic shift towards fast bowling inspired by Australia’s approach. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Mark Wood feels England is approaching the upcoming Ashes series with greater confidence than their previous visit to Australia. During their last tour in late 2021, England suffered a 4-0 defeat, prompting the appointment of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes as leaders. England hasn't claimed an Ashes victory since 2015 and has struggled in Australia since 2011, losing the last three tours by significant margins.

Wood, who is returning from injury for this series, believes that England can surprise Australia by adopting their strategy. "I can truly say there's a quiet confidence within the group," Wood told the Guardian. He noted that the team feels different this time, as they are not dealing with COVID-19 issues or internal problems like before.

The current leadership under McCullum and Stokes has instilled a specific playing style and boosted team morale. Wood highlighted the importance of having a diverse group of bowlers ready to step in when needed due to rest or injuries. The aim is to build a strong lineup of fast bowlers, moving away from England's traditional reliance on seamers.

Wood explained that England is looking to emulate Australia's fast bowling approach, citing Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood as examples. These Australian bowlers consistently deliver speeds of 90 mph or high 80s and maintain relentless pressure on opponents. England hopes to apply similar pressure on Australia's batters during the series.

This strategic shift aims to replicate Australia's success by putting their batters under similar pressure experienced by English players in past encounters. Wood's return from injury adds depth to England's bowling options, enhancing their chances of success in the series.

England's preparation for the Ashes reflects a renewed sense of purpose and adaptability. By learning from past experiences and adopting successful strategies from their opponents, they hope to break their winless streak in Australia.