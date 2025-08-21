Want people working with me, not against me: Indian 400m Relay Team Coach Jason Dawson Criticises Coaching Interference in Indian Athletics

Leah Williamson To Miss Start Of WSL Season Following Knee Injury From Euro 2025 Final

Arsenal's Women's Super League journey will commence without Leah Williamson, the England captain, due to a knee injury she sustained in the Euro 2025 final. She returned to the club with swelling in her right knee, missing the pre-season camp in Germany. This setback follows her previous anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that kept her out of the 2023 World Cup.

Despite her injuries, Williamson has been pivotal for Arsenal. She made 19 appearances last season in the WSL under Renee Slegers, achieving seven clean sheets. This record was only matched by Steph Catley among her teammates. Her leadership was instrumental as Arsenal clinched their second Women's Champions League title against Barcelona.

Williamson's absence is significant as Arsenal prepares for their upcoming matches. They finished second last season, trailing Chelsea by 12 points. The new season kicks off on September 6 against London City Lionesses, followed by games against West Ham United, Manchester United, and Aston Villa.

In light of Williamson's injury, Lotte Wubben-Moy is expected to play a more prominent role. She recently renewed her contract with Arsenal this summer and will be crucial in maintaining the team's defensive strength during Williamson's recovery period.

Williamson's journey has been marked by resilience and success. After leading England to victory at the European Championships in 2022, she faced a challenging recovery from her ACL injury but returned strong in early 2024. Her leadership helped secure consecutive European Championship wins for her team.

The Gunners are eager to start their campaign on a positive note despite the challenges posed by Williamson's absence. Her contributions have been invaluable both on and off the field, and her return will be eagerly anticipated by fans and teammates alike.