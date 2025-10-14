India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Football Sarina Wiegman Sets Focus On England's Future After Euros Triumph And World Cup Goals After England's Euros victory, Sarina Wiegman emphasises the need for continuous improvement as she prepares for the team's next challenge: qualifying for the 2027 World Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 21:11 [IST]

Sarina Wiegman is already planning for England's future, with her eyes set on qualifying for the 2027 World Cup. After winning their second consecutive European Championship in July by defeating Spain on penalties, the Lionesses are now focused on upcoming challenges. Wiegman emphasised that while celebrating their achievements was important, the team must continue to improve and aim for new goals.

Millie Bright announced her retirement from international football, concluding a nine-year career with 88 caps for England. She missed the Euros victory in July to focus on her mental and physical health, undergoing knee surgery during the off-season. Wiegman praised Bright's contributions, noting her leadership both on and off the field.

Wiegman stated that after a brief celebration of their summer success, she quickly shifted her attention to future games and improvements. "We celebrated a little bit. Then I took some time off," she said. "After two weeks, you want to get started again." Her focus is on enhancing the team's performance as they prepare for upcoming matches.

The Lionesses will face Brazil and Australia in friendly matches during the international break as part of the Homecoming Series. These games are crucial for assessing the team's progress and identifying areas for improvement. Wiegman believes that continuous development is essential to maintain their competitive edge.

Reflecting on Bright's retirement, Wiegman expressed gratitude for having been part of her journey. "She has been huge for us and for me and the team on and off the pitch," she said. Despite wanting Bright to remain available, Wiegman respects her decision to retire from international play.

Bright's leadership was instrumental when she captained England to the 2023 World Cup final in Leah Williamson's absence. Her presence will be missed, but Wiegman understands her need to prioritise personal well-being over professional commitments.

Wiegman's approach highlights the importance of not resting on past successes but instead focusing on future achievements. She believes that standing still leads to stagnation, a sentiment shared by her players who understand the necessity of looking forward.

The Lionesses' recent triumphs have strengthened their connection with fans, but Wiegman insists that continuous improvement is key. As they prepare for upcoming challenges, maintaining momentum is crucial for achieving long-term success.