England 1-1 Hungary: Hosts held after latest crowd trouble involving visitors

London, October 13: England could only draw 1-1 at home to Hungary on Tuesday as another encounter between the sides was marred by crowd trouble.
The Three Lions won the reverse fixture 4-0 last month in this World Cup qualifying campaign but had to endure racist abuse that saw Hungary ordered to play a future match behind closed doors.
At Wembley, the Metropolitan Police told of a "racially aggravated public order offence" by an individual in the away end "following comments made towards a steward". Attempts to arrest the individual led to scuffles between the police and visiting supporters.
On the pitch, meanwhile, England had to come from behind to claim a point that nudges them a little nearer to qualification, with John Stones' strike eight minutes before the break cancelling out a Roland Sallai penalty.
Gareth Southgate's men were in control without truly threatening for the 22 minutes before the spot-kick was awarded against Luke Shaw for a high boot on Loic Nego just inside the area.
After a delay, during which home players protested the left-back's innocence, Sallai sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way.
However, a succession of fouls around the Hungary box built pressure on their goal, and Phil Foden's right-wing free-kick earned a touch on its way through to the far post and Stones, who had a simple finish.
Raheem Sterling's header on the stroke of half-time was parried by Peter Gulacsi, but the England forward prodded a tame rebound wide, before Stones nodded a Foden corner off target following the restart.
Southgate sought to change the game with a series of substitutions – including the withdrawal of Harry Kane – but their best second-half chance came and went when the captain found Sterling, who could not squeeze a finish under Gulacsi.
What does it mean? Gareth gamble no good
Southgate was criticised after last month's draw in Poland, as he failed to make a single substitution for the first time in an England match since Euro 96. He was less passive this time, but the chosen move did not work.
Replacing Jack Grealish with Bukayo Saka just after the hour mark, the England boss appeared to change the positions of at least three or four players to incorporate a 3-4-3 formation.
It left the Three Lions looking a little untidy, both in attack and defence, leading to the end of their 21-game winning run in home qualifiers.
Grealish in the groove
That it was Grealish who made way was a particular surprise. He had been one of England's better performers, coming into this match on the back of his first international goal against Andorra.
The Manchester City winger won the free-kick that led to Stones' leveller among two fouls he won and contested 11 duels, coming out on top in six of them.
Captain Kane kept quiet
Kane had scored in 15 straight qualifiers but here looked more like the man who has been misfiring for Tottenham.
Although he created a big chance for Sterling, the England skipper did not look likely to score with either of his own attempts and must now return his focus to ending a six-game goalless run in the Premier League.
What's next?
England are not over the line yet and must play Albania and minnows San Marino next month. Hungary face San Marino and then Poland.