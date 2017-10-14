England strike four past hapless Iraq colts

Kolkata, October 14: Daniel Loader scored a second half brace as England defeated Iraq 4-0 to make it three wins from three in Group F at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.
The other goals came from Angel Gomes and Emile Smith Rowe on either side of half-time, and the English fully overran their Asian rivals in the final half hour, reports fifa.com
Iraq still advance with four points, but they will be without star striker Mohammed Dawood, who came on as a second half substitute and picked up a yellow card suspension.
England opened the scoring in a wildly entertaining first half in the 11th minute thanks to a dangerous Nya Kirby cross.
Jadon Sancho just failed to get on to it, but captain Angel Gomes was there to clean up the chance.
They could have doubled their lead 15 minutes later, but impressive Iraqi goalkeeper Ali Ibadi dove well to save a penalty from Sancho.
The Europeans attack came fully to life, and they were rampant after the break.
Smith Rowe and Gomes combined well for the second in the 57th minute, and then the Loader show started.
In both goals, his speed and an early ball let him loose in front of the stranded Iraqi goalkeeper.
For the first, he rounded Ibadi with style, and on the second he cut the ball across the net inside the left post.
Meanwhile, in an all Latin American battle, Mexico and Chile got tangled in a goalless draw.