England vs Germany, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 28: England and Germany, two absolute giants of European football, will lock horns on Tuesday, 29th June at the Wembley Stadium in London in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020.
The two storied rivals have plenty of history between them and the first encounter between the two nations in a major tournament since 2010 will be one of the biggest games of the Round of 16.
It is that sort of a game where form and momentum completely goes out of the window and will be the performance on the given day that will help one side come out victorious in the clash of titans.
England won their group with seven points but did not really look to be enjoying their game much. Germany, on the other hand, finished runners up in the 'Group of Death' i.e. Group F with four points.
Joachim Low's side needed a late equalizer from Leon Goretzka to make their way to the knockouts and will be underdogs against England, who will be backed by the home crowd.
England vs Germany Match Details
Date: 29th June 2021 (IND)
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
England vs Germany Key Players
England: England won their group but their run in the Euros has been far from convincing as the Three Lions have just managed to score two goals in the process. Raheem Sterling was the scorer of both goals and despite his poor season with Manchester City, looks like the most likely England player to get on the scoresheet again.
Germany: Kai Havertz had a mixed season with Chelsea but he scored the Blues' most important goal of the season in the form of the only goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City. The German wonderkid has two crucial goals for Germany in the Euros so far and England must be at their best to stop the dynamic attacking midfielder.
England vs Germany Head to Head Record
England win: 13
Draw: 4
Germany win: 15
Last meeting: England 0-0 Germany (10 Nov 2017)
England vs Germany Dream11 Prediction
This is a very difficult fixture to predict considering the history between the two countries. England do have a slight edge over Germany in terms of their recent results. Also, Gareth Southgate's side are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak dating back to a loss to Belgium last year in November, but Germany will be their biggest test yet. We still predict a win for the Three Lions due to their overall quality and depth in squad.
England vs Germany Probable Line-ups
England Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish
Germany Predicted Line-up (3-4-2-1): Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller; Serge Gnabry
England vs Germany My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer
Defenders - Joshua Kimmich, Robin Gosens, John Stones, Kyle Walker
Midfielders - Toni Kroos, Kai Havertz (Captain), Thomas Muller, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish
Striker - Harry Kane