England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Doha,
Nov
24:
England
can
guarantee
their
spot
in
the
knockout
stages
of
the
FIFA
World
Cup
2022
in
Qatar
if
they
can
salvage
a
win
against
the
USA
at
the
Al
Bayt
Stadium
on
Friday,
November
25
(November
26
as
per
IST).
The Three Lions started their World Cup campaign in blistering fashion thrashing Iran 6-2. Gareth Southgate's side will take a lot of confidence from their big win after failing to win a single competitive game in over a year.
The USA, on the other hand, will be disappointed to miss out on three points in their World Cup opener. They dominated Wales throughout the game and looked set to win the game 1-0 but conceded a late goal from the spot.
Here we take a look at the possible line ups, dream11 team and match prediction for England vs USA in FIFA World Cup 2022:
Match date: November 26
Time: 12.30am (IST)
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium
TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD
Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)
Key players to watch out for:
England: England have a star-studded side and did exceptionally well against Iran. It is hard to find a key player for the Three Lions. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will be two key players for Gareth Southgate's side.