Football England Seeks Victory Against Latvia To Secure World Cup Qualification Under Tuchel's Leadership Thomas Tuchel anticipates a strong performance from England as they face Latvia in World Cup qualifying. A win will guarantee their place in the finals. Key players include Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 1:23 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Thomas Tuchel is optimistic about England's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday. A victory in Riga will secure their place in the 2026 World Cup, set to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Three Lions recently showcased their strength with a 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley.

Tuchel has led England to five wins out of six matches since taking charge. He aims for a perfect qualification record. "It's the same preparation. It's the same amount of meetings. It's the same set-up," Tuchel stated in his pre-match press conference. He emphasised the importance of consistent preparation and expects a strong performance from his team.

The manager anticipates Latvia to employ a defensive strategy, possibly using formations like 4-5-1 or 3-5-2. "We expect a deep block in a 4-5-1, maybe a 3-5-2," Tuchel noted. He stressed the need for England to find solutions to break through such defences and deliver a performance worthy of victory.

Harry Kane is fit to play against Latvia after missing the match against Wales. The Bayern Munich striker boasts an impressive record with 35 goal involvements in 36 away games for England. "Harry can play, he is fit," confirmed Tuchel, expressing confidence in Kane's ability to play the full match.

Jordan Pickford is set to make his 80th appearance for England on Tuesday. He recently became the first England goalkeeper to achieve eight consecutive clean sheets for the national team. "When you play for England, it's always an honour," Pickford said, highlighting his readiness and dedication.

Ollie Watkins had to leave camp due to injury and is undergoing treatment with his club. Meanwhile, Pickford looks forward to participating in his fifth major tournament consecutively, aiming to maintain momentum and achieve success with the national team.

Tuchel remains aware that winning football matches isn't guaranteed due to factors like luck but expects top performances from his players. "I expect a performance that makes us deserved winners," he remarked, underlining his commitment to excellence.