England's World Cup team plans accidentally leaked in training

Bengaluru, June 22: A leaked training photo from England's camp has appeared to suggest that Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling could be dropped from the game against Panama.
England won their openning World Cup match against Tunisia thanks to a brace from Harry Kane which secured a 2-1 victory. However, during the game Sterling who was deployed just behind Kane appeared to be wasteful.
The former Liverpool attacker struggled to finish numerous chances and was later replaced by Marcus Rashford.
And now some members of the media team in Russia have captured a picture of England assistant manager Steve Holland’s notes which has suggested the Three Lions will take on Panama without the Manchester City star and instead Rashford could be given a chance in the eleven.
Spotted in Steve Holland’s hand at England Training this morning. @standardnews pic.twitter.com/VESqeFT5pu— jeremy selwyn (@jeremyselwyn1) 21 June 2018
Midfielder Dele Alli who also played his part in the first game will also reportedly be replaced after he suffered a thigh injury during the game. In his position, Chelsea ace Ruben Loftus Cheek could be handed a chance to shine at the World Cup.
Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Jordan Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Jesse Lingard, Rashford and Kane are the names which were written down in the first-choice spots in Holland's sheet whereas the left-back and left centre-back positions were covered by Holland's fingers. Although it is understood that just like last game, Ashley Young and Harry Maguire will both start the match.
Meanwhile, Belgium captain Vincent Kompany is hoping to be declared fit before the England match which is next Thursday (June 28).
The Manchester City captain endured an injury during a friendly against Portugal before the World Cup and had to sit out against Panama in their last game.
He will also sit out in Belgium's next game against Tunisia as Dedryck Boyata is expected to start again, but Martinez now has handed him a chance to feature in their big game against England as the former Everton boss revealed the 32-year-old has joined training and making a good progress.
"We expect Kompany to be on the field within three days", said Martinez.
“I would say he will be available for the England game as well,” he added.
