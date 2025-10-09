IFA Shield 2025: Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Harshit Rana is playing for India after One Delivery in IPL Final, says Ravi Ashwin in blunt criticism

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs SA Women Match 10 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Premier League set for to Grassroots Football Development in India, New Project to be Launched Soon

IND vs WI: Will Sai Sudharsan keep his Place for 2nd Test? India coach gives clear message

Football Tuchel Asserts England Will Be Underdogs At The 2026 World Cup Thomas Tuchel believes England's historical World Cup struggles will make them underdogs in the upcoming tournament. He emphasises the need for a cohesive team approach to succeed. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 14:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

England is on the brink of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup, with their qualification potentially confirmed as soon as Tuesday if Albania beats Serbia. Despite being ranked fourth in the FIFA World Rankings and considered one of the favourites, Thomas Tuchel sees England as underdogs due to their lack of recent World Cup success.

Since their 1966 victory, England has only reached the semi-finals twice, finishing fourth in Italy in 1990 and Russia in 2018. They have exited at the quarter-finals five times, the last 16 twice, and once at the group stage. Tuchel stresses that England must focus on building a cohesive team rather than relying on individual stars.

Tuchel draws inspiration from the New England Patriots' success under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. He recently watched a documentary about them and noted, "We don't collect the most talented players; we build a team." This philosophy resonates with his approach to developing England's squad for the upcoming tournament.

Tuchel emphasises teamwork over individual brilliance for success. "We can only make it happen if we arrive with a strong, strong team," he stated. The positive feedback from their recent win against Serbia highlights this approach's effectiveness. Fans appreciated the team's unity during that match.

The coach acknowledges that his decisions are often scrutinised but remains confident in his strategy. "I'm not surprised that I'm questioned about my decisions," he said. The focus remains on building a competitive squad capable of challenging top teams at the World Cup.

As England prepares for a friendly against Wales at Wembley, Tuchel reiterates the importance of arriving as a united team. "We will play against teams who have repeatedly won it during that time," he noted. The goal is to compete effectively by fostering teamwork and cohesion among players.

The journey to the World Cup involves overcoming past challenges and focusing on team dynamics. With Tuchel's leadership and strategic vision, England aims to transform its potential into tangible success on football's biggest stage.