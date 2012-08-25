EPL 2012-13: Manchester United vs Fulham Preview

Manchester, Aug 25: Robin van Persie is set to start for Manchester United as the Red Devils play their first home game against Londoners Fulham on Saturday at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Manager Alex Ferguson may consider linking striker Wayne Rooney with Van Persie upfront as United aim to strike back after losing 1-0 against Everton in their opening fixture of the new campaign.
The Red Devils' defensive woes continue as Rio Ferdinand, Jonny Evans, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are sidelined due to injury. Midfielder Michael Carrick is set to continue his role in central defence along with captain Nemanja Vidic.
United may go all guns blazing in front of 75,000 home fans while taking on Fulham who scored 5 goals against Norwich City a week ago. A 4-4-2 combination sounds perfect for Fergie's Devils.
The Cottagers will have a task ahead at the Theatre of Dreams but Martin Jol will be confident after thrashing Norwich in their opening game. The Dutch coach is expected to retain the same line-up.
Want-away forward Clint Dempsey, who missed the opening fixture, is not expected to travel to Manchester. However, Kerim Frei and Phillippe Senderos are injured.
Trivia: The last time Fulham won at Old Trafford was back in 2003.
Probable Lineups:
Manchester United (4-4-2): De Gea-Valencia, Carrick, Vidic, Evra-Nani, Cleverley, Kagawa, Young-Van Persie, Rooney.
Fulham (4-4-1-1): Schwarzer-Riether, Hangeland, Hughes, Riise-Ruiz, Diarra, Dembele, Duff-Kacaniklic-Petric.
OneIndia News