EPL Preview: United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal...big guns ready to boom

London, October 13: Jose Mourinho takes high-flying Manchester United to Liverpool for a searching test of their title credentials this weekend as the Premier League returns with a bang after the international break.
United are level with Manchester City at the top of the table on 19 points, trailing their neighbours on goal difference, but have not yet faced any of their major rivals.
Pep Guardiola's free-scoring City, who have already beaten seventh-place Liverpool and defending champions Chelsea, host Stoke City, looking to add to an impressive haul of 22 goals so far.
When you remember @premierleague football is back tomorrow 😁#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/xpudV8M6Ey— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 13, 2017
Mourinho and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must both juggle their resources for Saturday's early kick-off at Anfield following injuries to key players.
United are without midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been out of action for several weeks with a hamstring injury, and the muscular Marouane Fellaini is also missing.
It means a likely start for last year's club player of the year Ander Herrera alongside Nemanja Matic.
For his part, Klopp, whose side trail United by seven points, has to do without forward Sadio Mane, who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with Senegal.
The Premier League is back tomorrow! Who's got that #FridayFeeling? 😃 pic.twitter.com/612p68SCVU— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 13, 2017
"I think we are a better team (than we were)," Mourinho told Sky Sports.
"You can say, like some people do, we have not played one of the top five teams, but last season we did not beat West Ham at home, last season we did not beat Everton at home or Southampton away."
Much of the focus in the season's early weeks has been on the free-scoring Manchester clubs, but Arsenal have been going about their business with quiet efficiency since their 4-0 mauling by Liverpool in late August.
Heading to @wembleystadium on Saturday?— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 12, 2017
❗️ Please read this important fan information - https://t.co/pp561OvHUE #COYS pic.twitter.com/mlq5JaALWd
Despite uncertainty over the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, they have knuckled down to win three of their past four league matches, with the exception being a hard-fought 0-0 draw at champions Chelsea.
Champions Chelsea would not be Crystal Palace's chosen opponents as Roy Hodgson's beleaguered team attempt to break their embarrassing scoring duck at Selhurst Park.
Harry Kane's recent goal-scoring exploits are frightening.
A full training session for @aguerosergiokun as City prepare for action against @stokecity!— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 12, 2017
GALLERY: https://t.co/Yf79th7FMx #cityvstoke pic.twitter.com/JdsKJBIwaW
The Tottenham striker, the only English player on the 30-name Ballon d'Or shortlist, has found the back of the net 15 times in his past 10 games for club and country.
After a busy close season in the transfer market, Everton were tipped by some to upset the established order at the top of the Premier League.
But the loss of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United has outweighed the acquisition of the likes of Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson and Ronald Koeman's team find themselves just two points above the drop zone.
On Saturday, #MUFC can make it 13 @PremierLeague wins away at Liverpool - games between the two are always tense... https://t.co/eGfYkghDZF pic.twitter.com/T52udEjnfg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 12, 2017
Everton travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.
Fixtures and timing
Saturday: Burnley v West Ham (7.30 pm), Crystal Palace v Chelsea (7.30 pm), Liverpool v Man United (5 pm), Man City v Stoke (7.30 pm), Swansea v Huddersfield (7.30 pm), Tottenham v Bournemouth (7.30 pm), Watford v Arsenal (10.00 pm)
Sunday: Brighton v Everton (6 pm), Southampton v Newcastle (8.30 pm).
Monday: Leicester v West Brom (12.30 am).