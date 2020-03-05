Football
Dier fan altercation to be investigated by FA

By Russell Greaves
Eric Dier

London, March 5: Eric Dier is set to come under scrutiny from a Football Association investigation after he entered the stands to confront a supporter following Tottenham's FA Cup fifth-round loss to Norwich City.

Stats Perform understands the FA will be investigating the incident, with Dier having becoming embroiled in a row that apparently involved his brother.

Footage emerged on social media showing the England international climbing over rows of seats to approach a fan at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Spurs' shoot-out defeat on Wednesday (March 4).

Eric Dier clashes with Tottenham fan in stands after FA Cup defeat

Dier scored his penalty but the hosts were beaten 3-2 on spot-kicks, with the 26-year-old seemingly irked by the words of someone in the crowd as he walked off the field.

While Spurs boss Jose Mourinho conceded "Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do", the Portuguese said he would not support any club sanctions against his player.

Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
