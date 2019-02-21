Erwin Koeman named as Oman coach

Muscat, February 21: The Oman Football Association (OFA) has named Erwin Koeman, brother of current Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman as the new head coach of the national team on a two-year contract.
Erwin succeeds Dutch compatriot Pim Verbeek, who led Oman to the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in UAE 2019 last month before retiring from professional coaching after the team's loss to Iran in the round-of-16.
The OFA made the official announcement on their Twitter handle.
بيان اتحاد القدم بعد اجتماع مجلس إدارة الاتحاد هذا اليوم والذي ترأسه سالم بن سعيد الوهيبي رئيس الاتحاد. pic.twitter.com/8DrRkEzTUT— OFA - Official Page (@OmanFA) February 20, 2019
The 57-year-old will assume charge on March 10. Erwin's last position was as the interim coach of Turkish club Fenerbahce.
A former Dutch international, Erwin was a midfielder in the Netherlands squad that won Euro 88 and featured in the 1990 World Cup. He was capped 31 times, scoring twice between 1983 and 1994.
Erwin's managerial career started at Dutch side, PSV Eindhoven, as an Under-21 manager and then as the club's assistant manager in 2001.
He also had a stint with Feyenoord, before becoming the Hungary manager from April 2008-July 2010.
Erwin has also worked as assistant to his brother Ronald at Southampton and Everton before joining Fenerbahce last August.
(Source: AFC)