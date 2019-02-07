Football

Verbeek quits Oman post, ends coaching career

By
Pim Verbeek
Pim Verbeek has quit Oman job and also called time on his coaching career.

Bengaluru, February 7: Oman's national football coach Pim Verbeek has resigned from the post and also called time on a stellar managerial career spanning almost four decades.

The 62-year-old, who had formerly coached the national teams of South Korea and Australia, took charge of the Oman national team in 2016 and guided them to a Gulf Cup of Nations triumph the following year and a maiden last-16 appearance in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup held in the UAE recently.

Oman FA chief Salem bin Saeed Al Wahaibi called an emergency board meeting and accepted Verbeek's resignation even though his contract ran until next June.

Verbeek, who began his coaching career in 1981 and has managed a number of clubs including Dutch giants Feyenoord, will be replaced by assistant Muhanna bin Said Al Adawi as Oman begin their hunt for a new coach.

The Dutchman had spoken optimistically about the future of football in Oman after they were beaten 2-0 by regional heavyweights Iran to exit the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

"We had a fantastic tournament and we should not be ashamed that we lost to a team such as Iran," he said.

"The team has a future as, even though we are a small country, we have talent."

Verbeek was an assistant to Guus Hiddink when South Korea reached the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in 2002 and worked under Dick Advocaat with the Taeguk Warriors at the 2006 finals.

His three years as Socceroos coach ended after the 2010 World Cup finals, where Australia crashed out at the group stage.

(With inputs from Agencies)

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 13:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019

