Estevao's Humble Attitude Shines After Making Champions League History For Chelsea Enzo Maresca expresses confidence in Estevao's humility following his record-breaking performance in the Champions League. The young winger scored a penalty, becoming Chelsea's youngest scorer in the competition at just 18 years old.

Enzo Maresca is not worried about Estevao's confidence affecting his focus after the young Brazilian made history for Chelsea in the Champions League. At 18 years and 181 days old, Estevao became Chelsea's youngest scorer in the competition by netting a penalty during their 5-1 victory over Ajax. He is also the third-youngest player to score a penalty in Champions League history, following Bojan and Lamine Yamal.

Estevao has had an impressive start at Stamford Bridge, including a last-minute winner against Liverpool in the Premier League. Maresca believes there's no need for close management of the 18-year-old, trusting that Estevao will stay on the right track. "I feel very lucky to be his manager. He's exciting, we can enjoy," Maresca said during his post-match press conference. He praised Estevao's humility and politeness, noting that his family supports him closely.

Chelsea fielded one of their youngest starting XIs in Champions League history with an average age of 22 years and 163 days. Only Arsenal's team against Olympiacos in December 2009 was younger at 21 years and 151 days. Reggie Walsh made history by becoming Chelsea's youngest player in the competition at just 17 years and 2 days old, making him the second-youngest Englishman ever to play in it.

In addition to Estevao, Marc Guiu and Tyrique George also scored for Chelsea, marking another first for the club with three teenagers scoring in one match. Enzo Fernandez added another goal from a penalty, while Moises Caicedo scored after Kenneth Taylor received a red card. Despite these contributions, Maresca highlighted the youthful energy of his team as a key factor.

Maresca expressed confidence in his young players' potential and willingness to improve despite inevitable challenges ahead. "I work with them [young players] every day, I know what they can do," he stated. The manager appreciates their eagerness to grow and believes this attitude will help them overcome any difficulties they encounter.

Chelsea's youthful squad continues to impress both fans and critics alike with their performances on such a significant stage as the Champions League. The combination of experienced players like Enzo Fernandez alongside emerging talents like Estevao promises an exciting future for the club as they navigate through this season's challenges.