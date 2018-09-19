Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ampadu signs long-term Chelsea contract

By
Ethan Ampadu
Ethan Ampadu has committed to Chelsea until 2023.

London, September 19: Wales international Ethan Ampadu has penned a five-year contract extension with Chelsea, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Ampadu, who turned 18 last week, joined the Blues from Exeter City last year and has made seven senior appearances.

Comfortable in both defence and midfield, Ampadu has also broken into the Wales side and won rave reviews from manager Ryan Giggs following his starring role in the 4-1 Nations League win over Republic of Ireland earlier this month.

"I'm really proud and happy," Ampadu told Chelsea's official website.

"I'm looking forward to the next five years and all I have got to do now is continue to work hard, and hopefully good things will happen."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "Ethan has shown great potential and unbelievable maturity since arriving at Chelsea a year ago.

"In this short time he convinced a lot of people with his exceptional quality and mentality and we look forward to watching him develop into a key player for the club over the coming years."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Asia Cup 2018: IND vs PAK: Key battles
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue