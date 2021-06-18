Euro 2020: Belgium vs Denmark Stats highlights: Lukaku, Hazard sparkle for Martinez's men

Copenhagen, June 18: Belgium, the top-ranked football nation in the world, has put into a quandary by Denmark as the Scandinavians score early in the match. But the Robert Martinez side stormed back into the match scoring twice in the second half to win the match and inch closer to a berth in the last 16 stage of the Euro 2020.
It was an exciting clash between two teams playing in vastly contrasting style, and here munch this data through OPTA/Stats Perform.
1. Belgium have won their opening two matches at a European Championships tournament for the very first time, while Denmark have lost their first two EUROs games for the first time since EURO 2000.
2. Belgium have won 11 of their last 12 group stage matches at major tournaments (World Cup + EUROs), winning seven in a row since a 2-0 defeat to Italy at EURO 2016.
3. Since Roberto Martínez's first match in charge of Belgium in September 2016, the Belgians have won 45 matches in all competitions, two more than any other European team in that time.
4. Yussuf Poulsen's goal after just 99 seconds for Denmark was the second quickest goal in a match in European Championships history, with only Dmitry Kirichenko's goal for Russia against Greece at EURO 2004 coming earlier (65 seconds).
5. Belgium managed just one shot in the first half, their fewest in a match under Roberto Martínez since his first game in charge against Spain in September 2016 (also one shot).
6. With both coming on as substitutes and assisting, both Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne became the only two European players to assist a goal at each of the last four major tournaments (2014 World Cup, EURO 2016, 2018 World Cup, EURO 2020).
7. Belgium conceded a goal inside the opening two minutes of a match for the first time since May 2006 against Turkey, when Necati Ates scored in the second minute.
8. Dries Mertens won his 100th cap for Belgium in this match, becoming only the fifth player to earn 100+ caps for the Belgian national team, after Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard.