Euro 2020: Comparing Harry Kane’s major tournament numbers to four great English strikers

Bengaluru, July 7: England striker Harry Kane has been a constant threat for opposition defenders ever since he made his breakthrough to their first team in the 2014-15 Premier League season.
The English striker hence did not have to wait much to get a call in the International set-up and fast forward after almost six years, he is the captain of the Three Lions and the top goal scorer of the current lot.
His brace against Ukraine in the 4-0 Euro 2020 quarter-final win has now taken him onto 37 total goals for his nation, nine of which have come at major tournaments. He has six goals in the world cup and three in Euro so far a goal per 136 minutes.
This is quite an impressive feat considering he is just 27 years old and there's a lot of football still left in him. But how is he compared to other great English strikers at major tournaments?
Here we have taken a look:
1. Gary Linekar
The most successful striker in England's history at major events, Linekar scored 10 goals over two world cups, having won the Golden boot in 1986. But he could not manage any goal in the European Championship in his career and only had two assists in six euro games. However, that still is impressive with him having a goal involvement in every 135 minutes.
2. Alan Shearer
The Newcastle legend managed just two World Cup goals for England in four games, both of which came at France '98. However, he scored seven goals in nine appearances in Euro, winning the Golden boot in 1996. He has had goal involvements in every 138 minutes for England in major tournaments.
3. Michael Owen
Owen has had a sub-par record in the major tournaments despite being one of the most prolific strikers for the Three lions. In 12 appearances in the World Cup overall, he scored four times and assisted just twice. The record is somehow better in Euro with him having two goals and assist each in seven games. However, his goal involvement per 90 min is admirable with a goal or assist every 125 minutes.
4. Wayne Rooney
The English top scorer of all-time only managed one goal and assist each in 11 games in World Cup overall. Although, that number is better in Euro with six goals and one assist in ten games. Overall he has scored or assisted in every 171 in major tournaments for England.