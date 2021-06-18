Euro 2020: Croatia vs Czech Republic Stats Preview

Bengaluru, June 18: Croatia take on the Czech Republic in a must-win Euro 2020 Group D game at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
The match kicks off at 9.30pm IST and Indian audience can catch all the action live on Sony TEN 2 with live streaming available on SonyLIV and JioTV.
Following their opening-round loss to England, Croatia needs a victory to stay alive in the tournament.
For the Czech Republic, who are high on confience after the 2-0 win against Scotland, a victory over Croatia will help them seal a place in the round-of-16.
Ahead of the match, with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com gives you a historical perspective about the rivalry between the two nations.
● Czech Republic have never beaten Croatia (D2 L1). Their three previous meetings have produced 12 goals, an average of four per game.
● Croatia and Czech Republic have met once previously at a major tournament, in the group stages of Euro 2016 with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.
● Croatia lost their opening match at EURO 2020 against England - they have not lost consecutive games at a European Championship tournament since 1996.
● Czech Republic beat Scotland 2-0 in their opening match, only twice before have they won both of their opening two group stage games at a major tournament.
● Croatia have lost eight of their last 14 matches in all competitions (W4 D2) and could lose three games in a row for only the third time ever.
● Just one of Czech Republic's last 19 group stage games at major tournaments has ended in a draw (W9 L9).
● Croatia have never lost their second match at any of their previous 10 major tournaments.
● Patrik Schick had five of the seven shots on target in their MD1 victory against Scotland, which is the most shots on target a player from Czech Republic has ever had in a match at a major tournament.
● Ante Rebic was the only Croatian player to have more than one shot in their 1-0 defeat to England, having three without success.
● Schick has been involved in 10 goals in his last nine starts for Czech Republic in all competitions.