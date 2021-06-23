Euro 2020: Croatia vs Scotland Stats Highlights; Modric creates history for Croats

Bengaluru, June 23: Croatia made it to the knockout round of Euro 2020 by beating Scotland 3-1 in their last Group D encounter at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
Nikola Vlasic scored the opener for the Croats in the 41st minute before it was cancelled out by Scotland's Callum McGregor.
The Croats upped the ante after change of ends with Luka Modric scoring in the 61st and Ivan Perisic getting the comfort goal in the 76th to knock Scotland out of the competition.
With stats provided by OPTA, myKhel.com breaks down the statistical highlights from the match.
● Scotland have been eliminated at the group stages in all 11 of their appearances at major tournaments (EUROs & World Cup).
● Croatia have progressed from the group stages at three consecutive major tournaments (EURO 2016, 2018 World Cup, EURO 2020), having only progressed from the group stages in three of their first eight appearances at such tournaments.
● Scotland have lost consecutive matches at Hampden Park for the first time since September 2019 against Russia and Belgium.
● Croatia beat Scotland for the very first time in what was the sixth match between the two sides.
● Scotland have won only one of their last nine competitive matches (D4 L4), having won six of their previous eight (D2).
● Ivan Perisic has been directly involved in six goals in his last six appearances at the EUROs for Croatia, scoring four goals and assisting two more. Perisic also became Croatia's joint-top goalscorer at major tournament (EUROs & World Cup), equaling Davor Šuker's nine goals.
● Luka Modric became the oldest player to score for Croatia at the EUROs (35 years and 286 days) - he already holds the record for Croatia's youngest scorer at the tournament (22 years 73 days versus Austria in 2008).
● Callum McGregor became the first Scottish player to score at the EUROs since June 18th, 1996, when Ally McCoist scored against Switzerland. Scotland had gone 46 shots without scoring in the competition.