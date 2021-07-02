Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs Denmark Stats Preview: Danes have their task cut out

Bengaluru, July 2: The Czech Republic takes on Denmark in the third round-of-eight clast at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.
The quarterfinal tie kicks off on Saturday (July 3) at 9.30pm IST and the Indian audience can catch the action live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
Ahead of the third meeting between the Czech Republic and Denmark at the European Championship, with OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com takes you through the numbers game.
• The Czechs have won both their previous games against the Danes, 2-0 in the EURO 2000 group stages and 3-0 in the 2004 quarterfinal.
• Five of the last six matches between the Czech Republic and Denmark have ended as draws, including their most recent encounter in a November 2016 friendly.
• With a 4-1 victory against Russia and a 4-0 victory against Wales, Denmark became the first team in European Championship history to score 4+ goals in consecutive games in the competition.
• This is the Czech Republic's fourth European Championship quarterfinal, progressing from two of the previous three (1996 vs Portugal, 2004 vs Denmark) but failing the last time they reached this stage in 2012, losing 0-1 to Portugal.
• Denmark are averaging 18.8 shots and 7.3 shots on target per game so far at EURO 2020. Both are their highest numbers on record at a single edition at a major tournament (since 1966 - World Cup and EURO).
• Denmark have lost their last two quarterfinal ties in major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs), going out against Brazil in the 1998 World Cup (2-3) and against Czech Republic in EURO 2004 (0-3).
• Mikkel Damsgaard has been directly involved in seven goals in his six appearances for Denmark in all competitions, scoring three and assisting four.
• Patrik Schick has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for the Czech Republic, netting four goals in four games at EURO 2020 so far.
• Only five players have scored 5+ goals in their first ever EURO tournament, most recently Antoine Griezmann in 2016 for France (six goals), while one of the other previous five was Schick's compatriot Milan Baros at EURO 2004 (five).
• Schick has scored three left-footed goals for the Czech Republic at EURO 2020, the most of any player.
• In European Championship history, the only player to score more than three left-footed goals in a single tournament was Griezmann at EURO 2016.