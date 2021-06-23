Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs England Stats Highlights; Sterling keeps Three Lions on top

Bengaluru, June 23: England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 to maintain their clean slate in Euro 2020 and emerge on top of Group D.
Raheem Sterling netted an early winner for the Three Lions in the 11th minute of the match held at the Wembley Stadium.
With both the teams already having made it to the round-of-16 it was all about who will stay on top and England took the honours to ensure that they will play the knockout-round fixture at Wembley.
With OPTA powered stats, myKhel.com gives you more statistical insights about the match.
● England have reached the knockout stages of the European Championships for their fourth consecutive tournament participation (also 2004, 2012 and 2016), avoiding defeat in the group stage at each of their last three tournaments.
● England have topped their group at a European Championships for only the third time, also doing so at EURO 1996 and EURO 2012. With just two goals scored, they are the lowest scoring side to ever finish top of a group at a EUROs tournament.
● England have kept 15 clean sheets in their last 19 matches in all competitions, conceding only five goals. They have gone through a group stage at a major tournament without conceding for only the third time.
● Since his England debut last September, Jack Grealish has more assists than any other England player (3), despite only playing in nine of the Three Lions' 15 matches since then.
● Tomas Pekhart's effort at goal in the 83rd minute for the Czech Republic was the first shot in the second half, the longest wait for a shot in the second half of a European Championships match (since 1980).
● Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 20 goals in his last 19 matches for England (14 goals, 6 assists) and has ended on the winning side in all 12 matches when finding the net for the national team.
● Excluding penalty shootouts, Gareth Southgate registered his fifth victory as England manager at a major tournament (EUROs + World Cup) - only Sir Alf Ramsey (8) and Sven-Goran Eriksson (7) have won more matches at major tournaments as England manager.