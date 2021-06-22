Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs England Stats Preview: History beckons Southgate

Bengaluru, June 22: The Czech Republic takes on England in their last Group D encounter of Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium.
The match kicks off on Wednesday (June 23), 12.30 am IST and will be shown live on Sony Sports Network channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
The Czech Republic and England meet at Wembley knowing they will go through, as they both have four points to their name.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the past battles and also about what is at stake on the Match Day 3.
● The Czech Republic and England were in the same qualifying group for UEFA Euro 2020 - England won 5-0 at Wembley and the Czech Republic prevailed 2-1 in Prague. They are facing each other in a major tournament for the first time.
● The Czech Republic have conceded nine goals in their three games at Wembley against England, scoring only two (D1 L2).
● The four previous meetings between the Czech Republic and England have produced 14 goals, an average of 3.5 per game.
● Czech Republic are looking to avoid defeat in all three group stages matches at Euros for only the second time, winning all three matches in 2004.
● Gareth Southgate is set to take charge of his 57th match as England manager, surpassing the total of Roy Hodgson (56) in the process. Against Czech Republic, Southgate will also equal the same number of caps he earned as player for the Three Lions, and is already the only man to both play and manage 50+ games for England.
● England's 0-0 draw with Scotland on MD2 was their 17th goalless draw at the EUROs/World Cup combined, the most of any nation.
● England are looking to keep clean sheets in every group stage match at a major tournament for only the third time, also doing at the 1966 World Cup and in the second group stage of 1982 World Cup.
● Patrik Schick has scored in each of his first two EUROs appearances for the Czech Republic, netting three goals.
● Raheem Sterling's only hat-trick with the England national team was against the Czech Republic, in a European Championship qualifier at Wembley in March 2019.
● England striker Harry Kane has scored in each of his two previous matches against the Czech Republic, both times from the spot.