Euro 2020: Denmark vs Belgium Stats Preview; Lukaku and Mertens in focus

Bengaluru, June 17: Belgium takes on Denmark with one eye on a Euro 2020 knockout berth in the Group B tie at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Having opened their campaign with a resounding win against Russia, the Red Devils will hope to keep the momentum going, while Denmark who lost to Finland, badly need a win to stay alive in the tournament.
The match kicks off at 9.30PM IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.
Ahead of the match in the Denmark capital city, with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com takes you to the past history and rivalry between the two nations.
● Denmark and Belgium's only previous meeting at a major tournament was in the group stages of Euro 1984, which the former won Denmark won 3-2.
● Belgium are looking to register three consecutive victories against Denmark for the first time in their history, after winning 4-2 in November 2020 and 2-0 in September 2020 in the UEFA Nations League.
● Belgium have won four of their last five matches at the European Championships (L1), as many as they had won across their first 13 games in the competition (W4 D2 L7).
● Belgium have won seven matches under Roberto Martínez at the European Championships and World Cup finals combined.
● Denmark have missed three of their last four penalties in major competitions (World Cup + Euros), having scored the previous five between 1984 and 1998.
● Denmark have lost three consecutive group stage games at the European Championships for the third time in their history.
● Belgium have lost just one of their last 24 matches in all competitions, winning on 20 occasions in the process (D3).
● Romelu Lukaku (2020 and 2016) is only the second Belgian to score in at least two different European Championships, after Jan Ceulemans in 1980 and 1984.
● Lukaku has been directly involved in 26 goals in his 19 games for Belgium since the end of the 2018 World Cup (22 goals, 4 assists).
● Dries Mertens could make his 100th appearance for the Belgium national team in this fixture, and would become the fifth player to reach this milestone.