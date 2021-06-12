Football
Euro 2020: England vs Croatia: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

By

Kolkata, June 12: The Euro 2020 is underway with Italy kicking off the tournament in style with a 3-0 win against Turkey.

England, who are one of the favourites for the European crown, are set to kick off their campaign on Sunday against Croatia at Wembley.

The Three Lions are on the back of six straight wins during the build up for the tournament, but Gareth Southgate's team selection and tactical set-up have both come under severe scrutiny in recent times.

Croatia, meanwhile, have flattered to deceive since losing out to France in the World Cup final in 2018 as they are currently placed 14th in FIFA rankings. They have managed to win just two of their last six games ahead of the tournament and things do not look too well for Zlatko Dalic's side.

Head-to-head record

The two sides have a lot of history between themselves having faced each other on ten occasions in the past with the Three Lions winning five times while Croatia winning three times and two ending in stalemates.

England defeated Croatia at Euro 2004, but suffered two losses to them in their failed Euro 2008 qualifying campaign. Croatia also got the better off England in the FIFA World cup semi final in 2018 as they clinched a 2-1 win. England most recently defeated Croatia 2-1 at Wembley in November 2018, to qualify for the semifinals of the 2019 UEFA Nations League and Croatia's recent run of form also suggests that they are the underdogs heading into their opening group stage game.

Key players

England - Harry Kane

England have a star-studded squad, but there should be no doubt that their skipper and talisman Harry Kane's performance in the tournament could prove to be the decisive factor for the Three Lions.

Croatia - Luka Modric

Despite the fact that Modric is currently 35, he still remains the best player of Croatia and has what it takes to make things difficult for England if he is on song.

Expected line-ups

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Barisic; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic

Suggested Dream 11 line-up

Goalkeeper - Dominik Livakovic

Defenders - Kyle Walker, John Stones, Sime Vrsaljko

Midfielders - Luka Modric, Ante Rebic, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish;

Forwards - Harry Kane, Bruno Petkovic

Best choice for Captain and Vice-Captain

Harry Kane and Luka Modric


Kick off time in India, telecast details

Date: June 13

Time: 6.30 PM IST

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 13:34 [IST]
